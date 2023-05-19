A BRAND new childcare centre has left a group of residents concerned about safety, congestion and disruptions to their "quiet", sleepy street.
It's deja vu for Gorman Street residents in the city's North, who have reignited their push against a proposed child care facility following fresh plans.
Year 12 student Charlotte Dew said she was worried all the noise from the proposed 100 place childcare centre would disrupt her HSC studies.
"People live here for the quietness, to relax, " she said.
"I don't know why they'd want to bring that environment here."
A fresh development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council to build a new two-storey childcare centre at 7-9 Gorman Street in North Tamworth.
Plans for the centre, and an adjacent medical clinic, were first submitted to council in June last year, but after a push from residents have since been amended.
The medical centre has been dumped, and the childcare facility has been reduced by five places, according to the fresh application.
But long term Gorman Street resident Tulsa Heart said the amended plans didn't ease his traffic concerns.
He said the centre, which will include a 25 space car park, less than half those for visitors, will cause traffic to be backed up "left, right and centre".
"You've got the potential of kids running in front of cars," Mr Heart said.
The "quiet" street is home to retirees, families and palliative care patients, who moved to the sleepy area because "they like it that way", Mr Heart said.
If the centre is ticked off, trees will also be removed from the site, which Mr Heart said would threaten wildlife.
"We don't want to lose that," he said.
Initial plans for the development cited the location and demand for childcare as two of the main reasons for the new facility.
Mr Heart said while he "appreciated" the demand for childcare, the street would be more suited to a residential development that could house doctors for the nearby hospital.
"This would be the perfect spot," he said.
The proposed centre is slated to operate weekdays from 7am until 6pm, and generate 80 vehicle trips in the morning, and 70 in the peak afternoon period.
It will accommodate 20 children aged from zero to two, 35 children between two and three years old, and 45 kids from three to five years.
Eli Pike, who has lived on Gorman Street for eight months, said this wasn't what he signed up for when he made the move.
"I strongly oppose what they're proposing to do," he said.
"It displaces what everyone bought into when moving here, a quiet street."
The new development application is currently under consideration by council.
If the plans are approved a house will be demolished to make way for the development.
Baini Designs, the architect behind the proposed centre, was contacted for comment.
