THE people have spoken about putting beer and bubbles back on the menu in the CBD.
A total of 269 people had their say on proposed changes to Tamworth Regional Council's footpath dining policy.
Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker said a majority of people were "supportive" of reforming the policy - which currently restricts diners to only enjoying a drink on the footpath with a meal.
From the responses, 61 per cent of people voted to allow alcoholic drinks without a meal, except during the country music festival where a meal should still be provided.
Since 1996, no alcohol, even with a meal has been allowed to be served to footpath diners during the festival.
At this year's festival, council trialled a rule change which allowed diners to enjoy an alcoholic drink with a meal.
After the trial, owner of The Pig and Tinder Box and DECO Wine Bar and Restaurant Jye Segboer told the Leader there were "no problems whatsoever" with the policy change.
During the community consultation period, 25 per cent of respondents voted to allow the consumption of alcohol during the festival period, and 33 per cent of comments supported the serving of alcohol without a meal all year round.
Twelve per cent of respondents voted not to make any changes to the policy.
Submissions were received from the Oxley Local Area Command Licencing Unit and Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Ms Vereker said it would still "take some time" to analyse all the responses before any changes are made.
"I'm not certain what further consultation may look like," she said.
An updated footpath dining policy is expected to go before council in June.
It will then be placed on public exhibition again to give "relevant stakeholders" an opportunity to comment and provide feedback.
