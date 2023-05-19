The state agriculture minister Tara Moriarty has formally announced plans to establish an independent biosecurity commission and commissioner, although most details are yet to be finalised.
The creation of an independent commission was made by Labor as an election commitment.
In a press conference earlier this week, the minister said biosecurity remained a key priority.
"We need to make sure we're doing absolutely everything we can to protect our land and to protect our producers to make sure we're keeping biosecurity threats, including weeds and including pests, out of our properties across NSW," she said.
"We've committed to implementing an independent biosecurity commission and introducing an independent biosecurity commissioner.
"I've started work with the department on what that can look like and I look forward to consulting with the broader community about how people see that working for them."
A timeline for establishing the commission was not set but temporary positions would be filled while the formal process was finalised, she said.
The role the commissioner would play and the powers the position would hold were also yet to be mapped out.
Consultation with landowners and the broader community would take place, she said.
"The first thing we will have to do is map out where the actual threats are and see what the issues are between different pieces of land," she said.
"It's really important that we understand the threats between different properties.
"Farmers and landowners do their very best to keep weeds and other pests out, and we need to make sure other landowners are doing the same - and that includes the government.
"That includes departments of the government who probably need to focus more on managing weeds and managing pests to be good neighbours."
The minister did not offer any further clarification about the biosecurity levy announced in the federal budget and what the cost could mean for producers.
"That's a matter for the federal government, the federal government put a lot of money into biosecurity finding in the budget ... and I very much welcome that, it's really important," she said.
"Biosecurity is something that matters to all of us but there's a particular interest to producers who do benefit from what broader tax payers are paying for it, so we need to get that balance right and work with the industry.
"That's something you'll have to raise with my federal counterparts."
There was also limited details on the eID rollout.
"Timeline is the timeline that was resolved by industry, so we're going to stick to that," she said.
"I do want to work with the industry across NSW to make sure we're implementing it in a way that works for industry.
"I'm very conscious of the cost, I'm very conscious of the timeline and what that means for producers and how we deal with this traceability - it's so important that we get it right."
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
