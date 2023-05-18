ONE of the most popular art events across the New England region will run for a fifth straight year with $10,000 prizemoney on offer.
The Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM) aims to encourage, support, and promote the work of artists practicing in regional areas.
It usually attracts a mix of local artwork and brings visitors and other artists to the region.
Running for six weeks, the community is invited to celebrate both the exhibition and the artists at a Cocktail Opening Night on Friday July 28, where the winners of each category will be announced.
The updated format includes a runner up prize of $500 and a first prize of $1000 for each category.
In addition, all artworks will be eligible for the grand prize of $5000.
The three categories in the group exhibition include landscape, figurative and abstract.
The art fair will continue to feature micro exhibitions, showcasing the work of five selected artists in their own solo exhibition, also eligible for the grand prize.
A people's choice vote will run throughout the exhibition with the winner of the $500 prize announced at the end of the show.
"The new look BAMM Art Fair will appeal to both emerging and established artists with BAMM's biggest prize offering to date," event director Vivien Clyne said.
"We encourage artists working in all media to submit entries into one of the three group categories, or to go it alone and apply for a solo show.
"The BAMM Art Fair creates a fun atmosphere and is a great way to showcase the talents or artists working in regional areas."
Applications are now being accepted for micro artists to present their own solo exhibition in one of the upstairs gallery rooms.
It is an opportunity for emerging artists to have their work displayed in a professional gallery with the help of BAMM staff.
Artworks for the three categories in the open Group Exhibition will be exhibited in the downstairs gallery space with all artworks to be delivered to BAMM by June 30.
Throughout July and August, BAMM will also host a series of events including artist talks and workshops.
This year the crowd favourite BAMM Art Fair Market Day will grow into a street festival that will take over Moree's CBD for an evening of live music, street food, artisan stalls, lightshow and free activities.
All artworks will be available for sale.
