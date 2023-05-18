Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey says the organisation's draft operational plan for the coming year is "a document to be proud of".
The financial blueprint is on public exhibition until June 15, and the community is being invited to have their say.
The document details council's proposed capital works program for 2023-24, its revenue policy and a schedule of fees and charges.
Cr Jamie Chaffey says "the document details a practical way forward to continue the Shire's vision for a prosperous, caring and proud community".
"The Operational Plan represents a clear and financially responsible way forward to deliver outcomes in the areas our community has told us are most important: engaging and supporting the community; building our economy; retaining our quality of life; and protecting and enjoying our beautiful surrounds," he said.
Work is already under way on a number of major projects in funding partnerships with the state and federal governments, including the Gunnedah Regional Saleyards Redevelopment, Gunnedah Tarmac Upgrade, and Gunnedah Koala Sanctuary.
Council is also facing a significant challenge to restore the region's road network following extensive flooding in late 2022.
"This is a document to be proud of in tough economic times, where local governments are bearing the increasing costs of inflation and the concerns that come with labour and skills shortages and costs increases for everything from energy to contractors," Cr Chaffey said.
"We are also feeling the brunt of cost-shifting from other levels of government, with moves such as the recent New South Wales government's decision to significantly increase the State Emergency Services Levy."
Cr Chaffey said despite this, council is still delivering at a more local level.
"Council is continuing to deliver the critical daily services our community deserves, such as waste and recycling services, animal services, road maintenance, cultural facilities, pool and library facilities, planning and development services, playgrounds, sporting facilities and economic services, and so much more," he said.
"This will be another year in which we can achieve great things in partnership with our community."
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has determined the rate peg amount for Council is 3.8 per cent for 2023-24.
Gunnedah Shire Council's total budget is $65,473,639, 32.43 per cent of which comes from rates and charges, with most of the remainder coming from grants and user charges and fees.
There are 6441 rates assessments in the Shire, most are in the residential rate category.
Council's Draft Fees and Charges Schedule, which is also on public exhibition, includes proposed fees and charges for the financial year ahead for everything from cemetery fees to cinema prices, and from waste management services to street trading charges.
The plans can be viewed in person at 63 Elgin Street or online at www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au/index.php/council/the-future-of-gunnedah/draft-documents-exhibition.
Feedback can be submitted to council via email at council@infogunnedah.com.au or online at Council's website www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au
Submissions can also be posted to Gunnedah Shire Council, PO Box 63, Gunnedah 2380 or taken to Council's Administration Building at 63 Elgin Street, Gunnedah.
