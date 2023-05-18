The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gunnedah Shire Council draft operational plan open for public comment

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Councillors and staff visited the Gunnedah Regional Saleyards on Wednesday to view the progress of the redevelopment project. They are pictured with site manager Robert Carter from David Payne Constructions (right). Picture supplied.
Gunnedah Shire Councillors and staff visited the Gunnedah Regional Saleyards on Wednesday to view the progress of the redevelopment project. They are pictured with site manager Robert Carter from David Payne Constructions (right). Picture supplied.

Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey says the organisation's draft operational plan for the coming year is "a document to be proud of".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.