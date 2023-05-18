They've been lending support to those in the rugby league community doing it tough for over 10 years, now the Tamworth Men of League will be doing it under a new banner.
The Men of League is now the Family of League.
The change was made 'to reflect the valuable work the independent grassroots charitable foundation does for all sections of the community'.
For the local Tamworth branch, other than a new logo, nothing else has really changed though.
They're still doing what they always have been, which is "supporting the men, women and children of the rugby league community", as publicity officer Ron Surtees described their function.
"We help anyone from a little girl to a canteen lady," Surtees said.
Recently they donated $500 to the Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group to assist them with their ongoing costs such as the rental of the Tamworth Community Centre for their monthly meetings.
It's a cause close to their heart with a couple of their members, including former president Kevin Robinson, suffering from the degenerative disease.
One of the driving forces in re-forming the Tamworth MOL chapter in 2012, Robinson was diagnosed in 2019.
"A few years ago I noticed I was having problems conducting the meetings properly," he explained.
"I went to the doctor and he said you've got Parkinson's.
"I found out there was a Parkinson's group here in Tamworth."
Running now for 32 years, he said they usually get anywhere from 20 up to 30 people at their monthly meetings.
Noting that a lot of people with Parkinson's "don't want to outlay their problems", the group is an important forum for them to talk about what they are going through.
Outside of that they have also organised for exercise programs to be developed for people with Parkinson's, and twice a week have sessions at Rural Fit, and successfully lobbied for the appointment of a Movement Disorder Nurse Specialist based in Tamworth in 2021.
But they don't really have any income stream.
"One of our problems I noticed when I was leader was we don't raise money anywhere," Robinson said.
"We rely on donations when we can get them."
Sometimes, he said, that means they struggle to pay their overheads.
After hearing their plight the Family of League were only too happy to help out.
"We, the FOL, feel good about helping organisations and individuals like the Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group because we know that it's certainly helping," president Peter Mallon said.
The group are very grateful for the donation.
"We really appreciate the support," Robinson said.
"That's enough to keep us going as the Parkinson's group again for another year at least."
