It was the biggest win of his bodybuilding career, but no sooner had the medals been draped around his neck and Ben Burrage was starting to think about the next challenge.
The Tamworth local and former kick boxing world champion is hopoing to make a return to the muay thai ring next month.
"The plan, if all the stars align and I can get registered, is to fight on the 23rd of June," he said.
He has already started getting back into some training for that, jumping virtually straight onto the pads after returning from a successful weekend in Sydney for the Australian Bodybuilding Federation's Night of Champions.
Ticking off a big goal, Burrage won the novice, masters and short (under 178cm) classes in the physique modelling.
It is his best result since taking up fitness and physique modelling about three-and-a-half years ago.
Initially a way of keeping fit while he recovered from hip surgery, the competitive beast in him soon kicked in and he started dreaming of turning pro.
He's not there yet but the weekend was an encouraging step in the right direction.
"To win a class that's pretty good," he said.
It was the first physique modelling competition he has done for a little while. In recent times, he's been doing more of the fitness modelling shows, where he has "placed in different classes".
The major difference between the two is the poses. Whereas fitness modelling is more "open handed", physique modelling is all "closed hands, like fists".
That - nailing the poses - is what Burrage has found to be one of the hardest parts.
Unlike boxing, or kick boxing, or muay thai, there aren't a lot of other people around doing what he is. So to perfect his poses he usually videos them and then sends them to "people who know about it" for advice.
The physical side is a lot easier. He's been training for something most of his life.
By his own admission "not that big", for the weekend he focused on getting as "ripped" as he could.
"I thought I've just got to get as ripped as I can, just lose as much weight and come is as ripped as I can.
"So I just came in more ripped and a bit more defined," Burrage said.
It meant though he couldn't go too big on his fighting training with some of it being counter productive to what he was trying to achieve with his bodybuilding training.
"The cardio, you need that slow state for the fitness modelling so I'd been sparring a little bit, but not much , like every couple of weeks," he said.
"Now it's just picking the pad work up and more sparring and full on into it."
