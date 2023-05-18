On 10th May the Inner Wheel Club of Tamworth Inc. held a Luncheon to celebrate 40 years of service since the Club was formed.
International Inner Wheel was formed 10th January 1024 in England, nearly 100 years ago.
The first Club to be formed in Australia was at Ballarat in 1931.
It is an international women's organisation created to form friendships and service to communities both locally and internationally.
At the Luncheon a substantial amount of money was raised to support the Inner Wheel Australia National Project - which is Cord Blood.
Since 2000, Inner Wheel Australia has been supporting research into cord blood, which is blood left in the placenta and umbilical cord after childbirth.
To date $3 million has been raised by Inner Wheel Australia Clubs, and public donations for researching many uses for cord blood including leukaemia and many blood disorders, stroke and heart disease, Type 1 diabetes and other auto immune diseases like cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy and prostate cancer.
A cord blood transplant is a miracle of modern-day recycling, giving recipients a second chance at life.
It is harmless to mother or newborn baby and with no ethical problems.
If anyone is interested in supporting this worthwhile cause and would like to join the organisation, please contact the following ladies; Heather 0409 861 025 or Wendy 0429 362 364 for more information.
