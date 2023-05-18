Tamworth trainers Tom Ison and Jamie Donovan will be heading to Newcastle on Friday night to contest the $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Final - Hunter.
Ison is listed as both trainer and driver of Metallica Man who gained entry to the final after finishing fourth in the second heat contested on May 5, which was won by My Ultimate Skeeta in a mile rate of 1.56.3 for 2030 metres.
Metallica Man will commence from the three barrier while the Donovan-trained Paratrouper will commence from the 12 barrier.
Paratrouper made his way into the final after finishing second to Man From Braavos in the fist heat which was contested in a mile rate of 1.56.3, and will have the services of Sydney reinsman Jack Trainor.
The north west will also be represented in the $25,000 Regional Championships Consolation with the Tony Missen stables having Unsully commencing from the 14 barrier with the services of Blake Hughes while the Greg Coney stables will see Roclea Image commence from the 12 barrier with Jemma Coney to take the reins.
Good luck!
The Tamworth harness meeting on Wednesday afternoon saw some pleasing results with five of the nine races taken out by local trainers.
Dougs Rules - the little filly who carries a male themed racing name - was back in the winner's circle once again and from nine starts for the Brendan James stables produced her fourth win - that's four wins on the Tamworth Paceway. The win was also a welcome early birthday present for the young trainer.
With $2.70 race favourite Tulhurst Blaster leading the field, Ison raced in the one-by-one before claiming a 2.3m win over Tulhurst Blaster (Blake Hughes) with Outlook (Brad Elder) 3m away third.
Narrabri pacer Flirts Diva secured her first win for the Gary Shepherdson stables with son Chris taking the reins. Paying a $34 return to punters, the seven-year-old mare held on for a half head win over $2.60 race favourite Itsallaboutjack (Grace Panella). Heavenly Song (Caitlin McElhinney) was another 12m away third.
Fellow Narrabri trainer Jarred Hetherington also enjoyed success with Sahara Jewel (Jemma Coney) who held a head win over Nightwatch Star (Blake Hughes) with My Ultimte Major (Brad Elder) 1.7 metres way third.
The Tony Missen stables also produced a $15 winner in Eagle Uno with Blake Hughes taking the reins. In another close finish Eagle Uno had a half head win over $1.50 race favourite in Rainbow Jet from the Jamie Donovan stables. Golden Lace from the Brad Elder stables finished 2.9 metres away third.
Tamworth trainer Greg Coney also enjoyed a win with Colby, driven by his daughter Jemma, securing a 5.2m win over Sonic Express (Sam Ison) and Special Ned (Tom Ison), who was a further 2m away third.
Sweden here we come! Just Believe has commenced his journey to land in time to contest the biggest race for trotters - the Elitloppet 2023, which will be contested at the Solvall racetrack on May 26.
Trained in Victoria by Jess Tubbs and her husband Greg Sugars, Just Believe is raced by a syndicate that includes north west residents - Mark Lowe, Terry and Leeanne Browne, David Pike, Margo Sweeney, Greg and Judy McDonell and Robert Peters, who will all be cheering on their little hero.
A 60-hour trip to make it to Sweden, Just Believe will fly from Melbourne to Bangkok, and then onto Doha before landing in Amsterdam for an 18-hour road trip to Stockholm.
Just Believe accepted the invitation to contest the race in Sweden which offers a prize purse of over $1.2 million in USA dollars. The gelding has had 57 race starts for 18 wins and 18 placings inclusive of the 2022 Inter Dominion Grand Final.
