The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Keeping Pace: News from around the harness racing world, May 18

By Julie Maughan
May 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dougs Rules, trained by Brendan James and driven by Tom Ison, enjoyed her fourth win at the Tamworth Paceway, at Wednesday's meeting. Picture PeterMac Photography.
Dougs Rules, trained by Brendan James and driven by Tom Ison, enjoyed her fourth win at the Tamworth Paceway, at Wednesday's meeting. Picture PeterMac Photography.

Tamworth trainers Tom Ison and Jamie Donovan will be heading to Newcastle on Friday night to contest the $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Final - Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.