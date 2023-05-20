National Volunteer Week runs from May 15 to May 21, 2023.
During this week the Leader is featuring a number of local volunteer organisations, putting the spotlight on the work they do in our local community as our way of saying thank you for all the hard work and dedication.
They are the eyes and ears of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Pure passion and determination drives the volunteers of the support group and it's fair to say they are a good part of the reason the helicopter remains able to service our region.
"Right across the board, all our volunteers have the same mindset, which is we have to keep these helicopters flying," Westpac helicopter service volunteers and retail manager, Steve Adams said.
"Each town has a volunteer support group. We have 37 spread across three regions and they'll run various barbeques, raffles and assist at various activities and events that are being held."
"Whether it be a football game or race meeting, they'll work doing the front gate or things like that and the club will donate some money back to the service for their work," he said.
The service has a total of 885 volunteers fundraising from the Hawkesbury River, north to the Queensland border and out to the New England region.
The volunteers fundraise through various events like high teas, golf days, and a highlight of the social calendar, the Tamworth Westpac Rescue Helicopter Ball.
"You may have two or three people working at an event or in some events we'll have 20 or 30 volunteers running it," Mr Adams said
"It's a wonderful organisation that is so well respected. A lot of outside businesses and organisations really rely on our volunteers, because they know they are trained, they are community based people and they are reliable."
Since 1975 Westpac helicopters have been providing 24/7 emergency aeromedical services to the communities of Northern New South Wales, including search, rescue and inter-hospital transfers.
"The community knows our aircraft by sight, and they know the crucial roles played by our pilots and aircrew officers and have the greatest admiration for the life saving abilities of the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Teams," Westpac Rescue Helicopter CEO Richard Jones OAM said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
