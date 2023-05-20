Farmers could end up playing a key role in the creation of a greener future.
A $4 million Biomass for Bioenergy project has taken the next vital step towards that future, by harvesting over 5500 woody trees that took root in Tamworth three years ago.
The trial aims to see how much biomass has been produced by different species at the Tamworth site by measuring the tree heights and diameters.
The project is funded under the NSW Primary Industries Climate Change Research Strategy.
Director of the CSIRO Australian tree seed centre David Bush said each trial allows for them to identify the species that best produces sustainable biomass.
Biomass is the matter from recently living organisms found in plants and animals which is used in bioenergy production.
The growth of these native trees on marginalised or less productive land could offer farmers new opportunities to diversify their income.
"Ultimately, growing biomass can give farmers another form of income, particularly for farmers that don't have windmills or solar panels on their property," farmer John Winter said.
"Farmers can utilise country that is marginal anyway. You can utilise the trees in a way that can create microclimates and grow pasture more effectively and still graze stock, so farmers don't lose use of their land.
"In the future we can also be part of a carbon draw down for climate change, and climate change is going to impact people on the land more than most."
NSW Department of Primary Industries research officer Dr Fabiano Ximenes said the nine tree species at the Tamworth site are strategically grown to be harvested on a shorter cycle.
"They are designed to be harvested after three or four years maximum and they will regrow naturally, creating new biomass for years and years to come," Dr Ximenes said.
The shorter harvest cycles afford farmers a more flexible way to manage their land.
The woody trees selected for the trial site include spotted gum, river red gum, sugar gum, durikai mallee, camden woollybutt, blue-leaved mallee, green mallee, silver wattle, and black wattle.
Mr Bush said the next phrase of the project is to see how these trees regrow over the coming three years.
"We won't know which are the best species until we do this whole cutting process again," he said.
"Because an important part of this is that the trees aren't cut down and aren't killed. These species have been chosen so when you cut them they reshoot. We don't know if all will reshoot, that's an on-going piece of research."
Along with the cutting process, the researchers are investigating the productivity of these woody biomass crops that are being grown under a variety of conditions.
The desirable features in these trees include fast growth, hardiness, resistance to drought and frost conditions, and potential for coppicing (periodically cutting back to ground level to stimulate growth).
Along with Tamworth, other trial sites include Glen Innes, Yanco, Orange, Scone, Muswellbrook, Trangie, and Tumut.
Mr Bush said Tamworth has been one of the more successful sites for this project.
"The sites have been quite variable," he said.
"Several have been very successful with good survival, but others went really badly and that's because we planted at the end of a really bad drought and we saw some really wet and cold weather after. So we've learnt that we'll have to time the planting."
"Not every species has done well, but that was the aim of the project was to see which species do well on each site."
And the plantations provide more environmental benefits than just creating a carbon-neutral source of energy.
"The same sorts of trees that are biomass could be left to soak up carbon. Because the roots are in the ground they will continue to soak up carbon, even though the top is burnt and it does produce CO2. It does still soak up carbon and is a better choice than fossil fuels," Mr Bush said.
"Other environmental problems are also addressed. Some of the species [on the site] are endangered so having them in plantation will actually help secure their future. Also these plantings are quite a good refuge for wildlife.
"Also helps do things like restore soil carbon and can stop erosion because you can plant these in windbreaks."
