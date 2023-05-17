You're doing your part to protect the environment - Are car manufacturers doing theirs?

The electric vehicle revolution is upon us and rightfully so. The Australian government reports that 18 per cent of the country's carbon emissions are due to transport. Passenger cars and small SUVs are bad enough as it is, with an average emissions intensity of 146.5 grams of CO2 generated per kilometre of travel. Large SUVs and light commercial vehicles are an even bigger problem, averaging 212.5 g/km.

The government report states that if all the cars sold in 2021 fit the "best in class" criteria for emissions, it would have reduced total CO2 emissions for passenger vehicles and large SUVs by 91 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.

Statistics like these can be frustrating to read, particularly when you consider how many individuals are doing their small part to shrink their own carbon footprints. Let's recall, on that note, just how much you can do to that end. Examples include:

Walking or cycling whenever possible

Carpooling as much as you can

Taking shorter showers

Recycling at home and at work

Printing on both sides of a sheet of paper

Skipping the lift and taking the stairs

Unplugging electronics when you're not using them

Doing larger loads of laundry (with cold water)

Buying local organic foods

Eating less meat

Composting your food scraps

Switching off the air conditioner once in a while

Properly maintaining your car

Shopping with a reusable bag

That is far from an exhaustive list. The point is that millions of people have become more conscious of the way in which their habits contribute to climate change, and they have adjusted their lifestyles accordingly. People care about this stuff. Indeed, a global study revealed that 60 percent of people around the world consider sustainability when making new purchases.

Why aren't vehicle manufacturers giving the people what they want? Well, some of them are, and their efforts prove that when it comes to electric vehicles, "if you build it, they will come" is very applicable indeed.

Case in point: the growing uptake of electric vehicles in the shipping industry, which will have no effect on your ability to find an affordable freight quote online.



It was recently announced that Ford has agreed to deliver over 2,000 of its electric delivery vans-called the E-Transit-to shipping giant DHL by the end of 2023. The vans are to be deployed for "last mile" deliveries-first in Europe and North America, then around the globe. Last mile refers to a package's journey from the warehouse to the recipient's address, for instance via freight Tamworth.

Ford's partnership with DHL reflects each company's stated commitment to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Ford has set a public goal of zero emissions for all vehicle sales by 2035; it aims for global carbon neutrality by 2050. DHL, for its part, wants 60 per cent of its delivery vehicle fleet to be electric by 2030.

The E-Transit vans are equipped with Ford's proprietary E-Telematics system which is designed to simplify last mile logistics (including vehicle charging) and facilitate a smooth and efficient transition to an electric vehicle fleet.

Anna Spinelli, DHL Group's chief procurement officer, described last mile electrification as a "major pillar" of decarbonisation. "Adding the new Ford E-Transit to our global fleet of around 27,000 electric vans further strengthens our capability of providing green delivery services worldwide," she said.

News of the partnership follows similar announcements from Amazon and FedEx, which are both in the vanguard of electric vehicle adoption in the delivery sector. Amazon has already deployed more than 1,000 electric delivery trucks from Rivian in the United States, while last year FedEx added 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s to its vehicle fleet.

The class 2 Ford E-Transit van comes in three sizes, with variations in length, roof height, and driving range. The low roof, medium roof, and high roof models have driving ranges of 200km, 185km, and 173km respectively. Retail price begins at 55,585 USD.

Why does this matter to ordinary people? As it stands, last mile deliveries have a massive carbon footprint. It's easy to see why. More often than not, a last mile delivery route runs through an urban area congested with vehicle traffic, diminishing the delivery vehicle's fuel efficiency.