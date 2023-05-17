The sound of hooves made way for the pounding of feet on Friday as the Tamworth racecourse was transformed into a cross country course for the Tamworth zone championships.
Over 450 students representing all 21 schools within the zone including as far away as Nundle and Barraba laced up their running shoes for the annual event.
The start of the school cross country representative pathway, the top six finishers in each age group will now represent the zone at the North West championships to be held at Coolah on June 15.
As well as the individual honours, the best performing schools were also recognised.
Tamworth Public won the A schools trophy, Nemingha Public the B schools trophy and Dungowan the C schools trophy.
"It was a great day for the runners and many thanks to the parents and staff who helped run the championships on the day," Tamworth Zone Sports Association president Kevin Squires said.
He was also very grateful to the jockey club for allowing them to hold the event there after they struggled to find a venue.
