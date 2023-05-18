Jack Mitchell's reason for getting into swimming isn't one you typically hear.
"Mum really likes scuba diving and wanted the family to go scuba diving together so she wanted us all to be able to swim," he explained.
"And it kind of all took off from that."
Take off it certainly has for the 15-year-old.
The Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club member is hard in training for the upcoming NSW All Schools Swimming Championships, where he will represent Combined Independent Schools (CIS).
Mitchell's selection in the CIS team comes after he won silver in the 15 years boys 100m freestyle, bronze in the 15 years 50 backstroke, and gold as part of the record-breaking Knox 15-16 years medley relay team at the CIS championships.
The results continued what was a great summer for the teenager and follows on from a very successful Australian Age Championships.
Mitchell and his Knox Pymble team won gold in the 4x50m freestyle relay, just missing out on the national record by 0.2 seconds. He then swam the lead-off backstroke leg - and a two second personal best - as they claimed silver in the 14-18 years 4x100m medley relay.
The first time he has medalled at the nationals, he said it was a "great feeling" standing on the podium.
He also had some great results in his individual events, making the B final for his 15 years 50m backstroke and winning his heats of the 50m butterfly and freestyle from the "gutter lanes" (outside lanes).
On top of that, he all up impressively set new pbs in six of his nine events. The three he didn't were his last three and he was only 0.2 or 0.3 of a second outside of those.
Understandably, Mitchell was "really happy" with how he went.
His second time qualifying for the pinnacle event of the season, he said he drew on that experience.
"It helped me heaps," he said.
"I was a lot less nervous, a lot more relaxed."
Starting at Knox in Year 7, he loves Sydney.
"It's nice, a bit of a different experience," he said.
He also enjoys boarding life.
"Always being with your friends, it's great."
At the same time he loves being able to come back in the holidays and train and swim with Kooty, and his good friends there. As his mum Sonja put it, he's got the "best of both worlds".
She spoke about all the support they received from the Kooty family during the nationals.
"I felt like his personal secretary for the week," she joked.
"Every single event, afterwards my phone was buzzing with friends from Kooty."
For Greg Poetschka, who is one half of the Kootingal-Moonbi coaching team, the thing that stood out the most for him was the pbs.
"The big thing you push for is for them to be consistent," he said, adding that Mitchell's results were testament to all the hard work he has put in.
The All Schools will be held on June 1 and 2. Mitchell will swim in the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the relay.
Post those he will turn his focus to some short course racing with the state and nationals competitions firmly on the radar.
