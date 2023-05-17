A CLUB from the Group 19 rugby league competition is seeking answers after a player was allegedly pushed by a match official.
It involved a touch judge from a match between Bingara and Warialda on May 6, when match officials were on the field after a melee between the teams.
Incident reports from the competition go directly to NSW Rugby League which send them on to a separate match review panel.
It only goes back to a regional judiciary if the person wants to contest the charge.
While the Warialda club is demanding answers, NSW Rugby League Regional Manager Harrison Hunter told Australian Community Media the incident had been dealt with, but declined to comment on what the outcome was.
"It's a privacy issue when it involves referees, but it has been dealt with accordingly," Mr Hunter said.
"Everyone comes under the code of conduct and referees have access to training about what they're meant to do in certain situations.
"We've dealt with the whole incident and there will be nothing ongoing from it.
"It involved a fracas (between the teams) and there was a lot for our match review panel to unpack.
"We'll work with the club as much as possible, but we're comfortable with the outcome that was achieved."
Warialda club president Jake Kennedy said they are yet to receive a response from NSW Rugby League
He had wanted an answer by May 12 and said the touch judge officiated games over the weekend.
"It seems like there has been no consequences," Mr Kennedy said.
"I still don't know what the charge is, but it would be nice to know.
"I actually get on well with the referee, but I know if a player did that there would be consequences and we'd know about it.
"Did he get a fine? Did he get a slap on the wrist? Did he plead guilty or not guilty? We don't know.
"I've never dealt with something like this before.
"I certainly don't agree with what happened and it's not a good look."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.