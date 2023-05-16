In every sense of the word, the Tamworth Mountain Bike Club's All-Schools event was a success.
Club vice-president and race organiser, Michael Crummy, spoke effusively to the Leader about Saturday's event, which brought roughly 100 primary and secondary school riders to the local track.
"Normally as a club, we maybe get 15 to 20 primary school kids and maybe 10 or so secondary kids to our club events," Crummy said.
"So to get 100 kids was great, and that's a 20 per cent increase on last year's event."
This was the second year in which the All-Schools Mountain Bike event has been held.
Also read:
It began, Crummy said, out of a desire to introduce the sport to a broader range of young riders.
"Our plan is to connect high school mountain biking and sport mountain biking ... with community," he said.
"We want to provide an all-schools event that brings all these kids from across the region together to one event, so everyone can have a blast."
Happily, the weather on Saturday was great, and the kids enjoyed ice creams and prize giveaways.
As the races were electronically timed, the races had a professional feel. Each of the primary school-age participants were invited to get up on the podium after their races, and were awarded a prize.
The event saw riders of all ages and experience levels turn out to participate in what Crummy said was a "very fun day".
"We had fairly new riders there through to riders that ride at national level for their age group," he said.
"So it was a full cohort from new riders through to kids representing at national level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.