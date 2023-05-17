The sky's the limit for enthusiastic astronomers at NERAM's free stargazing event to be held on May 25.
The family event will be hosted by members of the UNE and Northern Tablelands Astronomical Society (UNENTAS) who will be providing telescopes and answering all types of questions on astronomy.
"NERAM and UNENTAS are excited to welcome families for a relaxing evening under the stars," said NERAM's education officer Alexis Rickards.
"Astronomers will guide families through key stars and constellations using telescopes and binoculars and everyone is welcome.
"From 5.30pm families can enjoy their picnic on the grass next to the Six Counties restaurant with stargazing by UNENTAS running from 6pm-7pm."
The event is inspired by Daniel Boyd's installation video called History is Made at Night in the current exhibition of Experimenta Life Forms.
READ ALSO:
This immersive video installation engages in the histories of the influence of the stars, in particular the sun, on life forming on earth.
Bring your dinner and drinks along, and a picnic rug, and don't forget your coats, beanies, gloves, a blanket and binoculars (if you have them).
A gold coin donation to UNENTAS on the night would be appreciated and you must register your interest in going to the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.