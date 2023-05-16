The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Tamworth students explore career options at largest careers expo on May 17

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northwest Regional Careers Expo will be host by the Rotary Club of Tamworth - First Light, run by Courtney Priestly and careers advisor Charles Impey. Picture Gareth Gardner.
Northwest Regional Careers Expo will be host by the Rotary Club of Tamworth - First Light, run by Courtney Priestly and careers advisor Charles Impey. Picture Gareth Gardner.

Thousands of students across the New England region will explore a range of career pathways and opportunities at one of the largest regional careers expos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.