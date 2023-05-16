Thousands of students across the New England region will explore a range of career pathways and opportunities at one of the largest regional careers expos.
The Northwest Regional careers expo will showcase around 130 vendors from different sectors on Wednesday, May 17, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
"Everything from trade, to health, to engineering, mining, baking, childcare, university, tafe ... kids will be able to explore," Calrossy Anglican School careers advisor Charles Impey said.
Organisers aim to showcase a variety of sectors and industries within the Tamworth area, allowing for students to look at not only university pathways, but also apprenticeships, traineeships, and various forms of employment.
"I think it's a problem we've had in the past there has been a big push to go university regardless of the job you want, and kids start to believe they have to go to university to find a good job, " Rotary Club of Tamworth - First Light member and event organiser Courtney Priestly said.
"The whole idea of having these different trades and industries here is to show kids they do not have to go to university to have a good job."
Mr Impey said the expo - which is also open to the general public - provides both businesses and students a chance to link up and discuss future employment opportunities, as many businesses are currently suffering from staffing shortages.
"A lot of the exhibitors are concerned that they can't find enough people to fill roles and they are having recruitment challenges," he said.
"So they are coming to these events as a part of their future succession planning for their workforce and what better place to start than with young people."
Doors open tomorrow from 9:30am at the TRECC.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
