TURNING 16, buying L-plates and stacking up hours in the car might seem like a rite of passage to some.
But there are those that miss the bus.
Lacking a driver's licence can affect employment opportunities, education, training, healthcare, family, community and cultural activities, and more.
Anxiety held 28-year-old Tiarna Wiley back from learning to drive. The older she got, the more she struggled to find someone to teach her.
With her youngest headed to preschool and a job lined up, the time has come for her to get her driver's licence.
"Hopefully I can get over my anxiety and go for a drive," she said.
Her job provider set her up with the Birrang Enterprise Driver Licensing Access Program hitting the country music capital for five weeks.
The course is free and helps people attain or regain their drivers licence, from logbook hours, to preparing for the hazard perception and driving test.
Instructor Reichelle Collison didn't get her licence until she was 27, so providing a pathway to get others there faster, is a passion.
"There's the need, especially out in the rural communities, we don't have the public transport as often as what's needed," she said.
"And it really helps with family.
"I see a lot of families where you'll only have one driver, so this really helps take that burden off."
The program is targeted towards the culturally and linguistically diverse and vulnerable in society, but is open to all, with no limit or maximum age requirements.
It's a good option, Ms Collison said, as private driving lessons can cost anywhere from $70 to $110 an hour.
"One hour goes pretty quick when you're trying to get 120 hours," she said.
Julieanne Washington, 20, and Deneesha Dixon, 17, signed up for the program and are looking forward to the independence driving will provide them.
When she gets the keys to the car, Ms Dixon hopes to travel to South West Rocks.
"I wouldn't know where to start," Ms Washington said.
Email reception@birrang.com.au for more information.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
