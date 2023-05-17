A country town. A festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk.
Anyone who's lived in a country town is familiar with the double-edged sword of community life - everyone knows everything about everybody. This is both the blessing and a curse of rural life. In turn this can have dire consequences for mental health - this is exactly what Euphoria explores with profound insight, delicious wit and heartfelt compassion.
This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of this little town where everyone knows everyone and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As the festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide and the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.
This brand-new play, Euphoria, is a rich and heart-warming story from award winning South Australia playwright Emily Steel, bringing regional voices to the fore and an entire town to life with authenticity and unmistakable wit.
READ ALSO:
At the Capitol Theatre for two shows - Thursday 25 May 7:30pm and Friday 26 May at 11:00am.
Rediscover one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century as Hearth Theatre presents an intimate production of Arthur Miller's heartbreaking masterpiece Death of a Salesman - a compassionate insight into the life of a family fracturing on the face of broken dreams and a stirring call to live for now.
Willy Loman is lost in the wilderness of modern life. Clicking endless miles on the road in his career as a travelling salesman, he's searching for a sense of meaning. Meanwhile his wife Linda is trying desperately to keep the faith and his sons are, in their own ways, rebelling against repeating his mistakes.
Featuring an extraordinary ensemble of Melbourne actors and directed by Christopher Tomkinson, renowned actor Paul English takes on the iconic and monumental role of Willy Loman, 'a salesman with his feet on the subway stairs, and his head in the stars.'
In some of the best writing ever composed for the stage, Willy and his family must tear through the illusions they've been fed by modern America and work out the things that really matter. This remarkable production is a showcase of the revelatory power of theatre.
This masterpiece can be seen here at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 23 May at 7:30pm or Wednesday 24 May at 11:00am.
The curtain is coming down on Tamworth Musical Society's first 'Made in Tamworth' production for 2023.
Rent - which is filled with local performers - brings to life this an unforgettable story filled with classic musical, songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.
There are only a couple more shows left - final show is Saturday 20 May at 8pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.