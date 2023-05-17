The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Euphoria is coming to Tamworth's Capitol Theatre in May

By Theatre Talk
May 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Euphoria' is a rich and heart-warming story from award winning South Australia playwright Emily Steel. Picture supplied
'Euphoria' is a rich and heart-warming story from award winning South Australia playwright Emily Steel. Picture supplied

Euphoria by Emily Steel

A country town. A festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.