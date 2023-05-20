Letters to the editor | Walcha wind turbines | A climate scorecard for Labor | Don't let history remain our future

It was with some concern that I watched the Landline story on April 16 about wind turbines in the Walcha area. Solar and wind power renewables are fashionable at present which, in itself, could be a problem. Fashions come and go and when people tire of a given fashion life can be financially difficult for those left "holding the baby".
Consider the Australian firms left holding PPE equipment, PCR and RAT testing units they can no longer sell since the COVID pandemic was suddenly (1 January 2023) declared over - out of fashion - by the Federal Government who no longer wanted to pay for it or it's ancillaries.
The Landline program seemed to be quite pro wind turbines and at no time was the infrasound produced by these turbines mentioned. Given the large number of wind turbines planned for the Armidale, Uralla and Walcha areas, there will be high levels of infrasound produced over a wide area.
Infrasound is not known to affect everyone, however it is known to affect more people the longer they are exposed to it and it can, over time, quite literally drive some people crazy. This is well documented. Others become sleepy, anxious, headachy, disoriented, docile, confused, vulnerable to suggestion, with some claiming they "hear things". Many psychiatrists automatically prescribe antipsychotic (psychotropic) drugs for their mentally disturbed patients. Antipsychotic medications may control the conditions for which they are prescribed, but there can be a cost: they can interfere with nutrient metabolism and cause new mental abnormalities to appear. Some forms of schizophrenia, for instance, can be triggered or exacerbated by a vitamin B6 deficiency.
Long term or high-dosage therapy with the phenothiazines and other antipsychotic medications cause tardive dyskinesia, a disease characterised by rhythmical involuntary movements of the tongue, face, mouth, arms or legs. This makes the driving of motor vehicles and the operating of machinery risky.
Going off the medication is the only treatment on offer and with no guarantee of 100 per cent symptom abatement: according to the US Food and Drug Administration, who first registered these medications.
It's possible that over the longer term some of those with wind turbines on their property could be paying out significant damages to mental and physical health impaired litigants. It would have been helpful if the Landline story had mentioned that this practice could, in time, become as fashionable as wind turbines are now.
For this observer, the unfolding events bring to mind Ovid's prescient warning in his deification of Julius Ceasar - Grasp All Lose All.
Phil Alexander, Naturopath, Dee Why
It's been a year since Labor swept to victory in what was dubbed "the climate election". Given that the vast majority of Australians care about conserving our environment, this one-year milestone seems an appropriate opportunity to ponder how the environment is faring under the Albanese Labor government.
To me, it's a mixed bag.
In short, policy and pledges are edging in the right direction, but to achieve a safe, healthy future for our children and all Australia's glorious flora and fauna, there is much work to do.
Amy Hiller, Kew
The well-being and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental well-being. The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities. To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Lucy Brogden AM and Allan Fels, Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
MY wife and I recently watched a fascinating program about a huge archaeological dig where thousands of late 18th /early 19th century graves in two cemeteries in largely poor areas of London and Birmingham were excavated and relocated to make way for the high-speed rail line between the two cities (Britain's Biggest Dig; it remains available via SBS on Demand).
Information gleaned from skeletons and public records of the time, highlighted the poverty, disadvantage and discrimination that poor people faced. This included high rates of disease and injuries, especially among children, from the unsanitary and overcrowded conditions they were forced to endure. This led to malnutrition, rickets, scurvy, tuberculosis, cholera, and untreated injuries including bone fractures. There was also chronic unemployment, incarceration - even transportation - for minor offences such as stealing food. Poor people had no voice in their own affairs or their future.
Contrast that with the lives of Australia's Aboriginal people at the time. They had abundant fresh food sources: seafood from the unadulterated oceans and free-flowing inland rivers; plentiful game, tubers, wheat grasses, fruit and herbs resulting from land management practices developed over thousands of years, including judicious use of fire. They had freedom to move freely across their own lands or the lands of other Aboriginal nations, negotiated through a system of laws and protocols.
It is now almost a reversal of fortunes. The poverty seen in London and Birmingham 200 years ago has almost faded from memory, as has the freedom of Aboriginal people to move around their traditional lands. Since colonisation (invasion is also an apt term) the settler society has almost completely taken over this continent and has forced many, many Aboriginal people to live in conditions I consider not too far removed from those of the poor people in London and Birmingham 200 years ago.
Many Aboriginal people have no voice in their own affairs or in their future. Food for thought as we approach the referendum.
As someone not into the nitty-gritty of politics, I was reluctant to watch the federal opposition's budget reply, as I was with the Albanese budget forecast. I saw Peter Dutton as a lame duck who has had nothing much to say for the past 12 months. But, to my surprise, the duck has spread its wings. He was not so much contesting what was said in the budget report, but what wasn't said that needed to be said.
Rather than itemising various needs, I will proceed with just two that were mentioned that I believe covers many expenditures that concern the average person. First, the conversion of coal-fired furnaces at existing power stations with nuclear modular reactors to firm up affordable renewable energy, similar to the ones to be used in our nuclear submarines. Second, how many people can say they are better off today than they were this time last year?
And, just for the hell of it, how many people think that the war in Ukraine is the cause of the high cost of living in Australia?
Many of the world's sovereign states use the word "republic" in their names and are not truly republic in nature. North Korea - AKA the Democratic People's Republic - is a military dictatorship.
Most true republics don't use the word. Countries that were British colonies would be a republic if not for the technical description of being a "constitutional monarchy" with a king or queen as ceremonial head of state. Why don't we just break the ceremonial link and continue with the existing parliamentary system? No special need to mention "republic", which sounds a bit suspicious given context.
I believe the need to have national autonomy from the monarchy in our constitution is as important as recognising the original owners of this land. It could also possibly serve as a significant separation from the past for Indigenous Australians.
