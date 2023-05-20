Letters to the editor | Walcha wind turbines | A climate scorecard for Labor | Don't let history remain our future

Infrasound is not known to affect everyone, however it is known to affect more people the longer they are exposed to it and it can, over time, quite literally drive some people crazy. This is well documented. Others become sleepy, anxious, headachy, disoriented, docile, confused, vulnerable to suggestion, with some claiming they "hear things". Many psychiatrists automatically prescribe antipsychotic (psychotropic) drugs for their mentally disturbed patients. Antipsychotic medications may control the conditions for which they are prescribed, but there can be a cost: they can interfere with nutrient metabolism and cause new mental abnormalities to appear. Some forms of schizophrenia, for instance, can be triggered or exacerbated by a vitamin B6 deficiency.