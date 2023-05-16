Council is warning motorists to slow down near road works following a "significant increase" in incidents involving cars endangering road workers.
"We've regularly heard reports of near misses and every near miss is one step away from a serious accident," Tamworth council's Manager of Transport Operations Murray Russell said.
In response to these reports, Tamworth Regional Council is launching a road worker safety campaign to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention while travelling through road work zones.
Mr Russell said the council will also be getting local police involved.
"We often get feedback about people speeding through work sites and we're reporting those to the police and get some regular patrols through the sites," he said.
Mr Russell said the number of incidents involving road workers has increased significantly as the council pursues dozens of road repair, maintenance, and upgrade works, with even more projects expected to commence as major road funding is inbound.
The council has hired extra graders and road crews to repair the damage to the region's road network caused by floods and storms over the last 18 months, meaning more than 25 crews may be on different roads across Tamworth at a given time.
When asked if council planned to close any roads to protect workers' safety, Mr Russell said council will try to avoid doing so.
"Wherever possible council tries to keep the roads open even whilst there's road works happening ... it's often a delicate balance between ensuring the safety of the workers and letting people still use the road," Mr Russell said
More information can be found on council's 'Roads in the region' web page, which lists more than three dozen active road work projects in the region.
Manager of Civil Construction Michael Hazelwood said many workers on the roads are locals, and he hopes the campaign will encourage residents to look after their own.
"We not only want road workers to feel protected while on the job, we want to get them home safely," Mr Hazelwood said.
The safety campaign is launching as part of National Road Safety Week.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
