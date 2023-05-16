The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

'Living Real, Dreaming Big' is the theme for National Families Week

By Newsroom
May 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter and Weston. Picture supplied.
Hunter and Weston. Picture supplied.

'Living Real, Dreaming Big' is the theme of National Families Week 2023 and an ethos many families strive to live by. For families with a critically ill or injured child, however, their reality is starkly different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.