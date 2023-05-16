As he enters the final years of his 30s, Mick Watton knows he is closer to the end of his rugby league career than the start of it.
The veteran halfback has donned the blue of the Moree Boars for nearly four years now, after starting his first grade career more than two decades ago as a 17-year-old with Coonabarabran.
He initially moved to Moree for his work with the Clontarf Foundation, and since signing with the Boars, he quickly became a key part of their spine where his vast experience proved invaluable.
But in 2023, Watton wanted to do more. So, he put his hand up to take over the coaching role from Ben Williams.
"It seemed like the right time to do it," Watton said.
"I've been a part of the club the last three seasons, and I just felt like there was a good opportunity to tidy a couple of areas up where I thought we could do better.
"We've worked really hard on those areas, and you can see the results."
Over the course of his long career, Watton has played in seven premiership-winning teams with clubs across the North West region, including West Tamworth, North Tamworth, Inverell, Bourke, and of course, multiple stints with his hometown team in Coonabarabran, whom he also coached in 2006.
Given the nomadic nature of his career, it might have been difficult for Watton to take the reins at a club where he is relatively new.
The truth, however, is quite the contrary.
Since he was appointed captain-coach at Moree, the players have jumped on board with his vision and not shied away from the hard-work ethos he espouses.
"I guess when you've played for a certain period of time, 20-odd years, you can command a little bit of respect," Watton said.
"I feel like the boys respect me a heap, and everything I've asked them to do, they haven't whinged about. They've just got on and done it."
That work has certainly paid off so far in 2023. The Boars remain the only undefeated team in the Group 4 first grade competition, and cemented their place atop the ladder with a blood-and-guts win over Dungowan on Sunday.
And while their success up to this point in the season has thrilled Watton, he said it is not just down to his influence alone.
"I'm enjoying it, because the boys make my job easy," he said.
"We've got a lot of senior blokes there, a lot of experienced blokes. We've got a really good squad and I'm enjoying the ride at the moment."
But, ever the pragmatist, Watton has not let their early success distract him from the Boars' ultimate goal: getting their hands on a premiership.
"We've won nothing yet," he said.
"We're sitting okay, and we're winning games, but we've done nothing and we've got a long way to go."
