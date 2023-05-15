At just 16 and 12 years old, Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll have begun to make a splash in the world of boxing.
And what's more impressive is that they are doing so against opponents bigger, older, and more experienced than themselves.
The pair were part of a One2Boxing cohort which travelled to Sydney over the weekend to trial for the Boxing NSW team which will take part in the Australian Schools Boxing Championships in Adelaide from July 4.
After three rounds of competition sparring, both Rohan and Sienna had done enough by the end of the weekend to earn places in the squad.
"I feel very grateful," Rohan said.
But it was not all smooth sailing for the youngster. After two rounds, the NSW head coach and one of the team selectors, Nudge Mieli, had a message for him.
"He came to my corner and said 'If you want to be in the team, I want to see you work'," Rohan said.
That was easier said than done against an opponent who was a weight class heavier and more experienced. But Martin put in the work in the final round and did enough to earn selection.
Sienna, meanwhile, fought an opponent two years older and with a similar edge in experience. But, according to her uncle and head coach of One2Boxing, Jamie Carroll, she comfortably won their encounter.
"It's a massive achievement for a little country gym to have two representatives in a NSW team," Jamie said.
Remarkably, both Rohan and Sienna have been training seriously for less than two years each. Many of the kids at the trials had been training for much longer, and the fact that Rohan and Sienna were competitive spoke to their talent and work ethics, Jamie said.
"The other big achievement is these kids haven't been doing it that long," he said.
"They're only at the start of the journey, and they're already opening doors. A lot of kids train for four or five years to get these opportunities, and they've got them within 18 months of starting boxing."
With just two fights under her belt, Sienna said she was both "excited and nervous" about nationals.
But she won't let that inhibit her performance, and said all she can think prior to a fight is "Hurry up, I want to get in there!"
"As soon as you're in [the ring], the nerves disappear," she said.
