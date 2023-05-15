The Northern Daily Leader
Boxing: Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll selected for Boxing NSW team

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 15 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
Tamworth's Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll will represent NSW in July at the National Championships in Adelaide. Picture by Zac Lowe.
At just 16 and 12 years old, Rohan Martin and Sienna Carroll have begun to make a splash in the world of boxing.

