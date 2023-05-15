Everyone loves an underdog. And in the world of racing, stories of horses who come from behind to beat a favoured opponent are the stuff of legend.
However, few winners have been as unexpected as The Gossiper was in race one today at the Tamworth Jockey Club.
Even owner and trainer, Norm Stagg, didn't have high hopes.
"He's a weak individual in his make-up," Stagg said of the five-year-old gelding.
"Not in his heart, but in his make-up ... It's hard to get him to stand up and cop the work to run out."
The Gossiper had 21 starts prior to today's race, and had never finished first. His previous best was a second-place finish in Scone more than two years ago by two-tenths of a length.
But today, as Stagg said, "was his day".
And he was helped by what the Tamworth-based trainer described as a "brilliant" ride by jockey Darryl McLellan.
"He rode him well," Stagg said.
"He travelled three deep most of the journey, he was trapped wide ... but in Tamworth, you need to be out there.
"He's an exceptional jockey."
Now, after his maiden career victory, The Gossiper will be sent for a spell, Stagg confirmed.
"It's too cold in the wintertime down here for me," he said.
"We'll see what happens later on this year or next year when it gets warmer."
The only other locals to claim victories today in Tamworth were Cody Morgan's Burling in race five and Mark Mason's Who Goes There in race seven.
