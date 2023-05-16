US pop-rockers Matchbox Twenty are bringing their world tour back to the Hunter next year.
The 3am and Push hit-makers will perform at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on February 24, 2024 as part of a 12-date Australian Tour for their forthcoming comeback album Where The Light Goes.
Fellow US pop-rockers The Goo Goo Dolls - best known for their 1998 No.1 single Iris - will support Matchbox Twenty at their Australian shows.
On May 26 Matchbox Twenty will release the album Where The Light Goes, the band's first new material since 2012's North.
Matchbox Twenty last visited the Hunter in November 2012 where they performed at Hope Estate with a Ciaran Gibbon-fronted INXS.
However, frontman Rob Thomas returned to Hope Estate in February 2016 for a solo show.
Matchbox Twenty were one of the biggest pop-rock acts of the late '90s following the release of their chart-topping debut, Yourself or Someone Like You, which spawned the radio hits 3am, Push, Real World and Long Day and sold 15 million copies worldwide.
Pre-sale tickets are available from 2pm Wednesday, before general public sale begins 9am on Tuesday, May 23.
