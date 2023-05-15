Property of the week | 5072 Werris Creek Road, Tamworth
4 bedrooms
4 bathrooms
4-car garage
AGENCY: Ray White Rural and Livestock Tamworth
AGENT: Riley Gibson
CONTACT: (0417 441 688)
EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Contact agent
INSPECT: By appointment
A NEW kitchen and renovated bathroom are some of the renovations that have transformed this spacious, brick homestead in recent times.
Agent Riley Gibson says the home also features four large bedrooms, (with the main having an en suite and walk-in wardrobe), separate office, double garage and third bathroom.
"The home offers an open-plan design with both formal and informal living areas," Riley says.
"Heating and cooling is provided by way of ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and wood fire.
"A large entertainment area overlooks the resort style salt-water pool and full sized tennis court which provide endless hours of recreation and a great place to unwind and entertain guests."
A self contained unit or home office sits next to the homestead and provides a great space to work for the home office or extra space for friends and relatives.
"Infrastructure is a key feature, and the property has been well designed and set up for equine pursuits," Riley says.
The property features a granite, laser levelled arena (45m x 35m), five stables with attached feed room, tack room and hot-cold wash bay, three-bay steel hay shed and double lockable brick and Colorbond garage.
Fencing is in excellent order with the property subdivided into eight paddocks, purpose built for horses with electricity and new netting boundary on two sides.
Water is a feature, with an equipped bore servicing the property and the house yard with a pressure system.
A pop up sprinkler system waters the lawns and a dripper system has been installed to cater for the abundance of trees planted by the current owners; 55,000 gallons of soft water storage provide ample storage to service the home and pool.
Sitting on 8.61 hectares or 21.27 acres, Balmoral Park is ideally situated just 12 kilometres south of Tamworth and only five minutes to the renowned AELEC Equestrian and Sporting Precinct via all sealed roads. The property enjoys easy access to Tamworth's schooling system, with school buses at the front gate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.