A DEALER has been jailed for supplying drugs across the community and threatening to shoot an "associate" for giving him a fake substance.
Zachary Wilkinson was arrested on fresh drug charges just days before he was due to be sentenced, and appeared in Tamworth District Court from custody, with family in court to support him.
Judge Andrew Coleman said he had read a "very adverse" report into the 27-year-old's offending, and a community-based jail term was "completely off the table".
Handing down his judgment, Judge Coleman said Wilkinson was picked up as part of a special investigation in 2021, codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw.
"Wilkinson was identified by police as part of an organised drug supply network," he said.
The court heard Wilkinson was working "in tandem" with a co-accused, and his defence team had argued he played no major part in the "syndicate", with a role more like a runner.
Phone intercept records show Wilkinson supplied 9.25g of the drug ice across five transactions, ranging from $350 to $1600, between June 25 and July 6, 2021.
He supplied 6g of MDMA for $500 in July, 2021, and 49g of cannabis between June and July that year.
In June 2021, Wilkinson and another man were intercepted on the phone to another person, who the court heard had "supplied them with a fake substance".
During the 3am phone call, Wilkinson threatened to "put a bullet" in the person's head, then said, "I'm serious motherf*****".
"The threat was made in the context of a criminal enterprise ... I regard this as a serious offence," Judge Coleman said.
The Crown argued Wilkinson's offending was done for financial gain, and he was on conditional liberty at the time.
Judge Coleman noted he had a "shameful" criminal record.
The defence handed up a specialist report, detailing Wilkinson's health conditions and troubled background, but the court heard he had been "disengaged and bored", giving "brief and vague" answers, when it was being prepared.
"The offender does have mental health issues but does not recognise he needs intervention," Judge Coleman said.
"I cannot find the offender has expressed any genuine remorse ... he has limited or no insight."
The court heard a background report into the offending showed Wilkinson showed "pro-criminal attitudes", "blamed external factors", and had a "superficial" motivation to get help for drug addiction.
The community expects the supply of drugs will attract appropriate punishment.- Judge Andrew Coleman in Tamworth District Court
Judge Coleman said Wilkinson had insisted he could help himself, but could not identify any strategies.
He said if he continued with his drug use, and his association with antisocial peers, he was likely to experience triggers for further offending.
Judge Coleman said illicit drugs did harm in the local area.
"The community expects the supply of drugs will attract appropriate punishment," he said.
Wilkinson was sentenced to two-years-and-six-months behind bars, with one-year-and-10-months non-parole, after pleading guilty to the offence of supplying methylamphetamine.
Charges of supplying MDMA and cannabis were taken into account.
For the Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service to threaten to kill someone, he must spend 15 months behind bars.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
