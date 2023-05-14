A warm, sunny day awaited local families celebrating Mother's Day this year.
Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue was buzzing with families getting out and about to enjoy the occasion.
Hotspots in the CBD like Hopscotch, the Tudor Hotel, and The Pig and Tinder Box had special Mother's Day lunch menus, and were booked out at least a week in advance.
The Leader snapped groups out and about celebrating Tamworth's mums, grandmas, aunties and sisters.
READ ALSO:
Some celebrated the same way - with warm food and even warmer company.
"We're having a picnic in the park, it's lovely," local mum Karissa Gilchrist said.
Mrs Gilchrist said she was happy to have the opportunity to share some quality time with her husband Jason and daughter Luna before she flies out on a business trip to Melbourne.
Meanwhile, just a few feet away, Brisbane's James O'Bryan was enjoying a lunch he flew down to Tamworth to share with his mum.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.