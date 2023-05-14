FAMILIES across the New England and North West learned what it takes to be a firefighter when stations opened their doors on the weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) stations across the state - including in Tamworth - held open days for all on Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the open days were a great opportunity to show people that firefighters do more than what their name implies.
"[It's] really about inviting the community to come along to their local fire station to meet with firefighters and find out more about the job they do," he said.
The day gave kids and parents alike the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of a fire truck and get to know their local firefighters.
"Our crews don't just put out fires - they attend road crashes, deal with hazardous materials, save animals and are prepared for anything and ready to help at anytime," Commissioner Baxter said.
Activities at the open day in South Tamworth included a barbecue, guided tours of equipment and vehicles both new and old, live demonstrations, and activity packs with colouring books and stickers for the kids.
Moree was the only station in the region that was unable to host an open day on Saturday, and the Narrabri Fire and Rescue crew had to close early to attend an incident, but the open days at both Tamworth stations and in Gunnedah went off without a hitch.
Commissioner Baxter said the purpose of the annual open day events in NSW educate people on fire safety for homes, especially as winter begins.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
