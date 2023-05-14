The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's annual shop local promotion puts $1.2 million into economy

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 14 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
Shop local promotion winner Melinda Bird holds up the key to her newly-won Skoda Scala valued at $33,000. Ms Bird attended the final key draw event with her family on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A YEARLY promotion to encourage local spending has raked in an estimated $1.22 million for a variety of businesses, and granted one lucky shopper a brand-new car.

