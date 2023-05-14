A YEARLY promotion to encourage local spending has raked in an estimated $1.22 million for a variety of businesses, and granted one lucky shopper a brand-new car.
Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney said this year's Think Local, Shop Local promotion was a "huge success" for local businesses, everywhere from Calala to Barraba
"Total sales were 20 per cent up from last year ... which is a fantastic result. Last year we thought it was awesome breaking the one million dollar barrier, this year we've gone even better," Mr Sweeney said.
He said the promotion's success is partly due to increased consumer confidence post-COVID, but mostly because of ongoing economic development in the region.
More than 100 businesses participated this year, including latecomer Rebel Sport, which opened in Centrepoint a quarter of the way through the promotion.
"Centrepoint were a major sponsor, so all the businesses in the centre were encouraged to particiapte, and one of the key winners had bought their product from Centrepoint, which was good to see customer support for these local initiatives," Mr Sweeney said.
Mr Sweeney also said the contest's winner, Melinda Bird, and her family were "over the moon" when they found out they had the winning key for the grand prize - a new Skoda Scala car worth $33,000.
Ms Bird was the fifth out of 10 winners of a key draw held each week for entrants that spent $30 or more at local businesses since the promotion started in February.
Preparations are underway for Shop Local's return next year.
