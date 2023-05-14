Up against a rampant Moore Creek outfit, OVA did what they usually do on Saturday and produced the good, consistent football that has earned them so much success in recent years.
Of their 2-0 victory, coach Tim Coates said they felt "quietly okay with what we were doing", despite some rust that the side still needs to shake off.
"We're doing everything okay, I think there's still improvement [to be made]," Coates said.
The result ended Moore Creek's five-match unbeaten streak, and extended the Mushies' run of victories to four straight.
But what pleased Coates more than the win was the performance of a squad which is still waiting for several of its key players to return from injury.
"They threw everything at us, including the kitchen sink, and we weathered the storm," he said.
"I was happy before we scored goals, because we were far enough into the game that we were going to come forward ... the boys are scoring goals from everywhere, I think we've got nine different goal-scorers this year so far."
