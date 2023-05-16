You'd think when you win by 59 points and kick over 130 points there wouldn't be too much to work on.
Not so for the Inverell Saints, with coach Dick Gleeson quipping that there would be plenty of goalkicking practice at training this week.
On opportunities, they should have beaten the Tamworth Swans by a lot more than they did. But the radar just wasn't quite on, as the final 19.23 (137) to 12.6 (78) scoreline shows.
They didn't have it all their own way though.
In fact, it was the home side that were on top early, going into the first break up 5.2 (32) to 3.3 (21). Even for part of the second quarter it was a pretty tight contest, Saints coach Dick Gleeson said.
"Then they (Swans) sort of dropped off and our boys got a bit of confidence and moved the ball pretty well," Gleeson said.
"We're a very young side so when they get a bit of a run on they can put a score on an opposition pretty quickly."
Kicking their way to a 15 point lead at half-time, the main message for the second half was being more accurate.
"They were getting a shot about every one-and-a-half minutes," he said.
"We were getting plenty of ball, we just had to convert."
That didn't quite eventuate. But he can't fault them too much; it is all still a bit of a learning process for a lot of them.
"It's more to do with these blokes haven't been brought up with a football (Sherrin)," Gleeson said.
"They've been trying to learn to kick an Aussie rules ball in two years and it's just taken us a bit of time to adjust."
"Our field kicking is pretty good, just a few yips around the goalposts."
Ben Myler kicked five, Noah O'Neill four, and Harry Moffitt three. All three were among their standouts, along with Angus Croft and Rhyley Thom as they made it three-from-three.
For the Swans, after the bright start it descended into one of those days, or as coach Paul Kelly referred to it "a bit of a dirty day."
They picked up a couple of injuries to key players, including his son Cooper, who looks like being gone for the season after fracturing a bone in his foot.
He did play on after the initial injury but they had to shift him out of the midfield so lost a rotation there.
And then once the Saints got on a roll, he said, they just couldn't stop them and get themselves back into the game.
They only managed four goals for the second half, to the Saints' 10, and only seven points in the final quarter.
Damien Thom kicked five of their 12 goals, but Kelly thought Will George was probably their best.
"We had quite a few good players but it was a bit of a struggle," he said.
In the women's clash the Swans held on for a 2.8 (20) to 3.1 (19) win.
