Central North Rugby: Molly Cullen tops off Country squad selection with starring performance for Pirates

By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:00pm
After being named in the 18s girls NSW Country squad, Molly Cullen on Saturday scored the try of the game and was named Pirates' players' player.
After being named in the 18s girls NSW Country squad, Molly Cullen on Saturday scored the try of the game and was named Pirates' players' player.

Two years ago if you'd have asked Molly Cullen what her favourite sport was, it probably would have been something related to horses.

