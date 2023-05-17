Two years ago if you'd have asked Molly Cullen what her favourite sport was, it probably would have been something related to horses.
But then she discovered rugby.
Now, she is very much a "footy girl."
So much so that the horse sports she grew up doing have taken a bit of a back seat this year while she focuses on her HSC and rugby, with the Calrossy student hoping to post-school pursue something further with rugby.
"The goal is to probably go to Sydney or Brisbane or Canberra and play some 15s," she said.
She is seemingly on the right path to.
After impressing at the open selection trial earlier this month, last week she was named in the NSW Country under 18s girls squad.
Cullen was very pleased to make the squad, although it doesn't guarantee her a jersey with the squad to be added to following the State Championships in June, where she will be part of a strong Central North 18s girls side.
"Then we we have a camp and a game and then it will be cut," she explained.
After last year making the initial squad but missing out on the final side, the goal this year is "to make the final cut".
If she can produce performances like she did for the Pirates women on Saturday, it should stand her in good stead.
The front rower was adjudged by her team-mates as their best, and provided arguably the highlight of the defending premiers' 82-nil win over Inverell with a 50m runaway try.
READ ALSO: Footy club angry after referee pushes player
"They try to tell me I'm not a winger: I think I proved my point," Cullen said tongue-in-cheek post-match.
Adhering to her dad's words of "eyes up footy", sensing an opportunity down the sideline she palmed off the initial attempts at tackling her to find herself in open space.
At one stage it looked like she might be caught, but she gave that Highlanders defender the same treatment.
Not the kind of runs that front rowers are renowned for, Cullen admitted that last 10 or so metres she was just wishing for the line to come.
"I was like can it please come quickly," she said.
"But pre-season training paid off I guess."
Cullen's efforts earned the raptures of her team-mates. They raced up to swamp her.
This season is her second with the women's side after being encouraged to try a pre-season by a couple of Pirates' Calrossy connections - namely president Mark Gallienne and first grade captain Conrad Starr.
After training with them for a year she was "conned" into playing for the 2022 season.
She hasn't looked back.
"I love it," she said.
Now a Tamworth girl, Cullen grew up in Walgett; her family moving over about four years ago.
Central North team-mates Holly Ford, Matilda Magyar, Pollyanna McCarthy, Georgina Pratley and Leilani Tevaga were also named in the Country girls squad while Cooper Hall, Sid Harvey, Callan Lawrence, Bernard O'Connor, Lucas Thornton and New England's Angus Ditchfield and Fred Kearney made the boys squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.