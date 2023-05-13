Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt takes down elusive home Scone Cup win

All eyes were on favourite Banju to deliver an overdue locally-trained winner of the Scone Cup (1600m), but it was Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt that got the job done on Friday in the $200,000 race.
A $19 chance, Commando Hunt completed the Muswellbrook-Scone Cup double thanks to an ideal run off the pace and a gutsy finish to hold off the Kris Lees-trained Luncies and Acquitted by a quarter- and a half-length respectively.
The Lyle Chandler-trained Banju ($3.70) led before being swamped in the final furlong to finish ninth.
Jeff Penza gave Commando Hunt a sit slightly better than midfield with cover before peeling him out on the home turn for a clear shot at the leaders.
The five-year-old Time Of War gelding hit the front approaching the 200m mark and pinched a gap before holding on late.
Commando Hunt had won the Muswellbrook Cup (1500m) on March 31 to gain his ticket to the $2 million Big Dance (1600m) in November, but he was then third in the Tamworth Cup - one and a half lengths behind Banju. Crockett, who hails from Mudgee, said it was unbelievable to win his adopted home's cup.
"After Tamworth I thought I had him a bit underdone, trying to keep him fresh, so we gave him a fair bit of work the last couple of weeks," Crockett told Sky Racing. "Everything has just panned out perfect.
"I think the biggest key is he actually had kissing spine [when vertebrae are too close] and he had the surgery, but we tried to keep him fresh and keep him back to shorter trips for all those country-only events and now he's really finding his place out further."
