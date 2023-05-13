Live scores: footy action in real time

The Leader is all over Saturday's football action.
Samantha Newsam will be covering Pirates' Central North rugby match-up with Inverell, while in Armidale Ellen Dunger will be keeping you abreast of what's happening in the AFL North West clash between the New England Nomads and Tamworth Kangaroos and the latter stages of the New England rugby game between St Albert's and Armidale.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.