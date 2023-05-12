The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth census data reveals gender pay gap, C7EVEN Communications co-founder and director Sara Crowe 'not surprised'

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 13 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WOMEN in Tamworth were over-represented making up to $999 a week in 2021, but men overtook women in the $1000 to more than $3500 income brackets, census data reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.