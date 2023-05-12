WOMEN in Tamworth were over-represented making up to $999 a week in 2021, but men overtook women in the $1000 to more than $3500 income brackets, census data reveals.
This is despite the fact there were 1007 more women in employment than men in 2021.
Before starting C7EVEN Communications, co founder and director Sara Crowe experienced being paid less than a man doing the same job.
It's partly a legacy issue, because women predominantly take on childcare responsibilities, and due to some businesses failing to move with the times, she said.
"It's not surprising," she said.
"Just because they've always operated like this, they continue to operate like this, rather than challenging the status quo.
"Diversity is a huge thing for us, because it's different thinking."
In starting C7EVEN, she was adamant about paying staff equally. Salaries at the employer-of-choice award winning company are benchmarked to industry standards, and Ms Crowe strives for gender balance.
In 2021 the census data shows there were the same number of males and females working as arts and media professionals in Tamworth - 56.
There were 3480 female professionals in 2021 compared to 1608 males, but males were represented more in design, engineering, science, transport and ICT.
There were 746 more males than females working as managers, and 1502 male machinery operators and drivers compared to 145 females.
Just 670 males worked in education and training compared to 2014 females, and 4004 women worked in health care and social assistance while 1009 men worked in the same industry.
Of the 27,327 employed people in Tamworth, a weekly income of $1000 - $1249 was the most common.
There were 536 people making $3500 or more a week, and 290 making negative or no income.
