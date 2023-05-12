More than 50 people turned up to bid for one of 21 vacant lots that went under the auctioneer's hammer as the Liverpool Plains Shire Council sought to collect unpaid rates.
A total of 17 private lots were sold at the Community Hub in Quirindi on May 12, with the local council recovering $200,000 in unpaid rates and overdue costs.
READ ALSO:
Four of the lots were not sold, which included a three-square metre piece of grassy land in Werris Creek.
Only 21 of the initial 24 land parcels went to auction because three owners came forward to pay their due rates.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said it was good that people came forward to pay their rates but that "it was just a pity" it had to get to that point.
"Because I don't want to see people out of their properties and I don't think anyone else on the council does either," Mr Hawkins said.
Overall, Mr Hawkins said it was a "successful" auction and that he was happy with the result even though selling private land to recover rates is "never a pleasant thing to do".
"But it's a burden on the rest of the taxpayers and this is just some way of getting some back," Mr Hawkins said.
While some bidders were from neighbouring properties buying up the land to extend their own properties, others phoned in from as far away as Sydney and the northern and central NSW coasts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.