Founder and owner of Tamworth-based fashion label, Holly Goodman, is turning her successful online business into a physical space.
Mrs Goodman will open Peter Bill's first atelier this Saturday, May 13, at the former St Andrew's Church, located on Marius Street, and said she is excited to do so for the Tamworth community.
"I've been very lucky," she said.
"A lot of my customers are all over Australia with having an online store. But I am excited to open to the Tamworth community and to allow them to try on the clothes in person."
It will, however, go beyond fashion, as Mrs Goodman will utilise the space to host different workshops, ranging from business to art.
"I have a lot of small businesswomen from around Australia coming in to do their own workshops," she said.
Since the initial launch of her brand two years ago, Mrs Goodman has continuously evolved the Peter Bill label.
However, she never set out to start a fashion brand.
The inspiration only struck when she went shopping for cotton-based, button-up shirts for her two baby boys and found them extremely difficult to locate.
"My two boys gave me the drive to start up this business," she said.
"That was essentially it, making boys' button-up shirts for dressy occasions. Then I had a little girl and that branched off into the dresses. In October last year I launched my first womenswear line."
Taking a minimalist approach to her designs, Mrs Goodman said that every piece is one-of-a-kind, because as soon as stock sells out, it cannot be found anywhere else.
"I try to design clothing that customers can wear multiple ways or layer, so they are getting the most out of their wardrobe," she said.
"I'm always looking at different musing, like the colours from the autumn time and I also take inspiration from my own daily wardrobe."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
