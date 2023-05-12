Tamworth Swans coach Paul Kelly has spoken about the importance of getting their match-ups right as they look to upset early front runners Inverell at No.1 Oval on Saturday.
The Saints head to Tamworth for the first of two consecutive trips - they play the Tamworth Kangaroos the following week - the only undefeated side in the AFL North West men's competition and coming off a 67 point win over Gunnedah.
The Swans were on the other end of the ledger last round but showed plenty of heart in pushing the New England Nomads all the way with only the bare 18 for most of the match.
They had travelled up with one sub but suffered an injury in the first five minutes and so were down to no rotations for the rest of the game.
But they acquitted themselves well, the Nomads only really pulling away in the last 10 minutes.
"I was really happy with how we played," Kelly said.
"We didn't have a lot of rotations at the end so a lot of those boys had to spend a lot more time than we wanted them to in the midfield. But they still battled it out really well."
They have had to pretty much configure a whole new midfield after losing most of their midfield from last year.
They should have one of them back on deck on Saturday with Jack Richards home from Sydney for a couple of weeks.
The Swans players' player last year, he is "a big inclusion".
Lachie Ballard also comes back in after being unavailable for the Nomads game with work.
"He'll strengthen up our backline a fair bit," Kelly said.
A few other inclusions should make for a reprieve with numbers.
From past experience, Kelly is expecting the Saints to probably have a height advantage; hence the need to get the right match-ups.
"They're normally pretty tall, so we've just got to make sure we do our match-ups right," he said.
"Just try and match them in height and things like that."
They have so far been pretty dominant up front, kicking 100-plus points in both of their games.
The men's game will commence at 2pm following the women's clash at noon.
In the round's other fixture the Nomads host the Kangaroos.
