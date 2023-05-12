The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

AFL North West: Tamworth Swans out to inflict first loss on Inverell Saints

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's players' player Jack Richards is set to make a cameo appearance for the Tamworth Swans when they take on the Inverell Saints on Saturday. Picture Gareth Gardner
Last year's players' player Jack Richards is set to make a cameo appearance for the Tamworth Swans when they take on the Inverell Saints on Saturday. Picture Gareth Gardner

Tamworth Swans coach Paul Kelly has spoken about the importance of getting their match-ups right as they look to upset early front runners Inverell at No.1 Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.