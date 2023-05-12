Community groups right across the country have come together to 'Do it for Dolly' on Friday May 12.
In Tamworth, Sunnyfield Disability Services organised a walk along the riverside levy and a sausage sizzle afterwards.
Around 50 clients and staff from Tamworth, Gunnedah and Werris Creek took part in the event.
Sunnyfield service manager Emma Hagarty said it was "such a beautiful day".
READ ALSO:
"My heart is full. It was a beautiful day, a beautiful outcome. Everyone was talking, eating, interacting. It was really a good, really nice vibe," she said.
Gunnedah made the cupcakes, Tamworth clients contributed the cookies and the social group provided the sausages, bread and drinks, Ms Hagarty said.
The day was also about encouraging social interaction.
"Just having everyone come together and having conversations and everyone was kind and talking and for people with a disability to see that, because they learn through role modelling, and you got a bit of exercise in there too so that's always a bonus," Ms Hagarty said.
All money raised will go to Dollys Dream.
'Do It For Dolly Day' is a day dedicated to bringing the community together, spreading kindness and uniting to break the silence around bullying.
The 14-year-old took her own life in 2018 after being bullied relentlessly by her peers.
Dolly's suicide sent shockwaves not only around the tightknit community of Katherine, in the Northern Territory, but around the nation, with thousands grieving for the teen who had once been the face of an Akubra hat advertisement.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.