The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Letters to the editor

May 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map indicating which houses in East and North Tamworth have been included in council's flood risk zone. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council
A map indicating which houses in East and North Tamworth have been included in council's flood risk zone. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council

Misnomer could cost us all a lot

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.