Letters to the editor

Upon further reading they are obviously referring to a storm water plan in our area.
Unfortunately, by mentioning the word "flood", I believe the council has set us up for much higher insurance costs.
Insurance companies based in Sydney will not look at details but just put all of East and North Tamworth into a higher bracket.
Phil Hetherington, Tamworth
Sad to read that Armidale has lost eight doctors and five registrars ("New GP convinced to move to region by friends in Tasmania", 8/5). But a shortage of GPs is Australia-wide. Deloitte's 2022 GP Workforce Report revealed that, over the next decade, the number of GPs in regional and remote areas is projected to decrease by nearly 30 per cent.
Government policy is blamed. Previously, doctors who gained their training overseas had to work in a small rural town for 10 years or in a remote location for five years. However, in 2022, allowable locations were expanded to include large regional towns and even locations within an hour's drive of a capital city.
And because medical degrees are largely city-based, rural students often stay in the city to practice.
Five years ago, an undergraduate degree commenced in regional Bendigo and Albury-Wodonga feeding into a postgraduate MD program in Shepparton. In the next few years, the first graduates will qualify as registered doctors and hopefully most will return to regional centres to work.
The arrival of Dr Sareh Karimi-Afshar, and her engineer husband Mani Amouei, in Armidale is an example of Australia's migration program at work. With the forthcoming New England Renewable Energy Zone centred on Armidale, it's clear that Mr Amouei's experience with solar projects will also be in high demand.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
All agree an inland rail is needed in NSW to strengthen NSW and Australia's economy.
Our agricultural produce needs to be transported to our ports efficiently. Why reinvent the wheel when it would be more cost effective to reopen rail lines which were stupidly closed in the first place what a waste!
Reopen the Mungindi line with an extension to Inverell to Werris Creek. Reopen the Great Northern line from Armidale to Queensland. Extend rail from Glen Innes to Grafton. This line was proposed to NSW Parliament in 1875. The proposed line was surveyed at the time. It was dubbed "Quinn's Railway".
This would give the option of grain etc either going to Brisbane Port or over to Grafton and down to Port of Newcastle or Sydney. (Rail already exists from Sydney via Newcastle, Grafton etc up to Qld.)
Land already allocated to rail with stations etc. Just need to re-lay tracks and bridges where necessary. This network would service all major grain and agriculture produce areas more efficiently to major ports on Eastern border of Australia for export.
Reopen important junction of rail network for freight at Werris Creek. A new junction at Glen Innes over to Grafton to join network from Sydney through from Newcastle etc to Port of Brisbane Queensland. Reopen rail line from Glen Innes to Wallangarra to Port of Brisbane as an alternate route (this alternative route may be useful in the event of natural disaster).
Australia needs cost effective, efficient freight for export for our economy.
Roslyn Pelchen, Glen Innes
What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some mums are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their kids and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a 'lucky' country like Australia, this is difficult to believe but sadly, it is the reality for more and more people.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kgs in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids heads and trying to keep them in a safe place." - 55yo female supported by The Salvation Army
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from around the country. Loving mothers who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents". (I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients.)
When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need." - 28yo female supported by The Salvation Army
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure". Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure! She isn't a failure at all. She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action. Let's not fail that hardworking mother.
I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal. I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her kids can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
Major David Collinson, The Salvation Army
To donate to The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
