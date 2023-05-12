While the people of Tamworth are likely to benefit from immediate cost-of-living relief, University of New England (UNE) macroeconomic expert Dr Shawn Leu said the recent federal budget package will only lead to further inflation.
"For the first time in 20 years prices are rising rapidly," Dr Leu said.
"So for households in Tamworth, especially for those who are in the low income segments, there's a lot of pressure on a day-to-day basis."
About 43.9 per cent of the population of the Tamworth region are not in the workforce, comparable to 30.9 per cent in Newcastle and 33.1 per cent nationwide, according to the most recent Australian Bureau of Statistic (ABS) data from 2021.
Dr Leu said it is more likely that those on lower incomes will spend the additional income, saved on their bills and medicines as part of the $14.6bn cost-of-living package, which will only lead to higher prices down the track.
"Even though they're not handing out cash directly to people, the fact is that they're helping them reduce their bills, creating a saving in their disposable income," Dr Leu said.
"That additional income will be spent quite quickly and put back into the economy ... So this is only going to add to the demand [for goods and services] in the economy.
"So, I will say that this is actually an inflationary budget."
Dr Leu said that if the forecast is for inflation to increase or stay quite high, then the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will have no other choice but to hike interest rates even further.
"And that is going to mean that prices are going to rise even more which is going to impact on households in Tamworth," Dr Leu said.
"And when the interest rates rise, it's going to put people who are borrowing and those mortgage holders into further financial pressure."
