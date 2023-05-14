The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth Regional Youth Council push for after-hours access to Peel Street library

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's youth councillors Elle Woods and Chloe-Lee Opie with manager of cultural and community services Kay Delahunt. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council's youth councillors Elle Woods and Chloe-Lee Opie with manager of cultural and community services Kay Delahunt. Picture by Gareth Gardner

STUDENTS without safe, silent, and convenient study spaces could soon be able to access the library at any hour of the day or night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.