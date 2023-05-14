STUDENTS without safe, silent, and convenient study spaces could soon be able to access the library at any hour of the day or night.
Tamworth's youngest representatives are leading the push to introduce after-hours swipe access to the city's library.
Youth councillor Elle Woods tabled the suggestion at the council's recent meeting to help "accommodate" for a growing demand for study spaces.
"The library hours are currently unsuitable for students studying after school," she said.
"Especially for people who have other commitments like part-time jobs and sport."
At the moment, the latest closing time for the library is 6pm on Tuesday, and the facility is closed on Sunday.
Elle, who is currently in Year 11, said the operating hours are "stopping people from coming in".
The youth council is proposing to extend the library hours by installing swipe access for after-hours visits.
Youth mayor Chloe-Lee Opie recently completed her HSC and said she often found it hard to concentrate at home during her final year of school.
The recent graduate was also the only person at her school enrolled in one of her subjects, which she said was already "difficult enough".
"I ended up travelling out to Farrer [Memorial Agricultural High School] to study out there," she said.
"But it might have been a bit easier if there was a more central location for us to meet."
It's hoped the extended hours won't just benefit students, but anyone who has other commitments during the day.
Council's manager of cultural and community services Kay Delahunt said investigations were under way to implement 24-hour access, which is likely to be "very expensive".
She said staff members had been travelling around the state to check out swipe access systems in different locations.
"This is something that will have a significant improvement in the level of service, and we will reach a group that's not already served."
Staff are investigating options for grant funding.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
