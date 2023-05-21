It has been a busy year for teacher-turned-entrepreneur Ellen Daly.
What started as a hobby on maternity leave has quickly bloomed into a six-figure business.
As of May 2023, Ms Daly has sold more than 4000 courses on how to make textured art to students in 116 countries, across six continents.
"It started out with me just making and selling the artworks, and then we had our second baby and we needed to find a way to scale it without increasing the labour and all that so we thought, let's try an online workshop," she said.
And in just eleven months her workshops alone have grossed more than $200,000.
The business has seen such rapid success that it now also employs her husband full time.
"I've got a few existing clients I do marketing and web apps for, so I don't really pursue new clients. That keeps me busy between the kids and working on Sundown Lines," Ellen's husband Mickey Daly said.
The couple use the online teaching platform Thinkific to create and sell their online courses to an international audience, but Sundown's upwards journey hasn't been straightforward.
In December the Dalys became the victims of an aggressive social media hack.
"My Facebook got hacked, which meant Instagram and everything got shut down so basically our business was completely shut down for a month because that's where we get all the members for the workshop," Ms Daly said.
The hackers stole Ms Daly's 116,000 Instagram followers overnight, leading to a month-long slog of countless emails and phone calls with the social media site's parent company Meta.
High-profile accounts on Facebook and Instagram are often major targets for scammers, and many accounts become unrecoverable once hacked.
It was only luck that brought the Dalys' business account back to them.
"I sent out an email to everyone from my workshop advising of my new Instagram account. I'd given up on the old account and grieved it all, and then someone replied saying, 'Oh, actually I work for Meta. I can submit a re-review,' and within a few hours it was fixed," Ms Daly said.
Even after recovering, the dynamic duo still faces the challenges of raising two kids while running two businesses.
"One of our latest projects has been trying to find time for ourselves," Ms Daly said.
"That's probably been the biggest challenge, you don't switch off on a Friday night and worry about the rest on Monday," her husband said.
Meanwhile their business continues to grow, with Ms Daly creating more workshops to add to her online store.
"My next workshop will be more in-depth, so we're hoping that will continue carrying us through," she said.
Ms Daly credits much of her success to a mix of luck, the internet know-how of her husband, and her own experience as a teacher which has helped with the delivery of the workshops.
The Dalys said they anyone with transferable skills can accomplish what they have, and encourage others to build their own online workshops for sharing knowledge with people around the world.
"It's a growing industry, online workshops. After COVID there's a lot of people out there who are happy to pay 50 to 100 dollars to get the correct information presented the right way," Mr Daly said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
