The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Billabong Clubhouse Tamworth preparing to open soup kitchen offering mental health support

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billabong Clubhouse staff in Tamworth including Jeff Faint, Luke Macdonald and Chloe Goodwin. Picture by Peter Hardin
Billabong Clubhouse staff in Tamworth including Jeff Faint, Luke Macdonald and Chloe Goodwin. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE cost of living may be climbing, but plenty of organisations in Tamworth are prepared to ladle out some support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.