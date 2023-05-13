The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) recently appointed new General Manager Gary Murphy is set to begin in his leadership role with the organisation on Tuesday, May 16.
Mr Murphy is a compassionate executive leader with over 30 years of experience. He has worked in state government, local government, and the private sector in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
He was most recently the Director of Technical Services at Warrumbungle Shire Council and prior to that worked at Central Coast, Lismore, and Buller District Councils.
LPSC Mayor Councillor Doug Hawkins OAM said he is looking forward to Mr Murphy starting in the role.
"Gary brings a wealth of experience in Director and General Manager roles and is very well credentialled to lead us into the future," he said.
Mr Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Civil) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Engineering along with having completed courses with the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Advanced Management Programme.
"I am excited and looking forward to working with the mayor and councillors, staff, and community to rise to the challenge of delivering the goals and objectives in our community strategic plan," he said.
"I am keen to get out and about to meet staff and community groups to listen and learn. I have no doubt that we have some passionate, dedicated staff and my role will be to support them to achieve our collective goals.
"Every organisation is different, and the initial period will be a whirlwind of meetings and learning how we operate and determining priorities and actions.
"For me, the 3 Rs of local government are not roads, rates, and rubbish but respect, relationships, and responsibility. We need to have a respectful relationship with our community and be responsible stewards of the built and financial assets that we are entrusted with."
