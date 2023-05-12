CONCERNS about consultation with local businesses in Tamworth have been reignited as road work plans push ahead.
Tamworth Regional Council senior staff have been unable to confirm whether or not community consultation has taken place after a proposal to change traffic conditions in Taminda was put before councillors.
Concerns were raised when council was presented with a recommendation to install 'no stopping' signs on either side of a driveway near 59 Barnes Street, and around a loading zone from the driveway to the intersection of Lockheed and Barnes streets.
Councillor Brooke Southwell put senior staff under the microscope at a public meeting this week, when she asked to check if consultation had been carried out.
"I just hope we have consulted within that vicinity," she said.
"To make sure people are aware of what's going on, and to find out if there's any feedback on those changes."
Council's Director of Regional Services Peter Resch was unable to confirm if nearby businesses had been kept in the loop.
"I would expect that it [consultation] has been done," he said.
"I can't guarantee it, but I expect is has been done."
The questioning comes after businesses near the intersection of Plain and Avro streets were driven mad after council approved the removal of 23 car parks without consulting them in March.
At the time, managing director of Auto Moto Garage Andrew Kings told the Leader losing the car parks would be a blow to his business.
"You either have the car parks and have a business, or you don't have car parks and don't have much of a business," he said.
Councillor Phil Betts, who chairs the local traffic committee, said there was a "lag" between the meeting minutes coming before council, and "consultation is going to take place".
"It's intended to be open community consultation with the local business owners," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
