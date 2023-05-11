If you have ever wondered what goes on behind the gates of the Beersheba Barracks in Tamworth, then here's your chance to find out.
The Australian Army will open the barracks to the public on Saturday, May 13.
The 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers, an Australian Army Reserve cavalry regiment will showcase a wide range of vehicles and equipment for the Open Day.
Displays will include the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, 40M medium truck and G-Wagon vehicles, along with a number of first aid posts, weapons handling demonstrations and an obstacle course.
Major Andrew May from 12/16 HRL says the Open Day will feature the full range of career options on offer from the Australian Army.
"The Australian Army provides its members with a wide range of skills and experiences that are readily transferrable into the civilian world," Major May said.
"Soldiers and Officers not only gain formal qualifications, such as licences for medium and heavy vehicles, but also more intangible skills that are highly sought after in the non-Defence employment sector."
"Soldiers develop organisational and administrative skills that are essential for their civilian workplaces and our people are paid to attend courses that non-Army Reservists usually pay for in their workplaces."
The Regiment has supported domestic operations for four years in a row with bushfires, floods and COVID.
However, the focus of training is always on land combat.
"Foundational warfighting skills are essential to ensuring the Australian Army is ready for all future needs, both domestically and internationally," Major May said.
"The 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers is moving back to a more traditional cavalry role with the introduction of the Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle."
"Officers and soldiers of the Army Reserve have many opportunities to participate in major field exercises such as Talisman Sabre, working with full time Army personnel to improve collective combat readiness."
The Beersheba Barracks open day will be held from 10am until 2pm on Saturday 13th of May at 246 Marius St, Tamworth.
